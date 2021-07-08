Let’s Eat at Trade Street Creamery and Sandwich Shoppe

Tryon, N.C. (WSPA)- It has something for everyone in a charming North Carolina town, 7 News visits Trade Street Creamery and Sandwich Shoppe in Tryon, N.C.

Owner Tania Shealey said she used to be known as the hot dog lady in nearby Columbus N.C. Her dream was to own a restaurant of her own after working in several and she’s done it, on trade Street.

The shop sells premium Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, made with a higher butterfat percentage. Shealey said that means it’s rich, tasty and pairs great with their scratch made waffle cones.

Don’t forget to try one of Tania’s incredible hot dogs, wether you like the Cackalacky with slaw, onions, chili and mustard or the Chicago, Texan and so many more. Her sandwiches and ice cream are a treat for the family.

Trade Street Creamery and Sandwich Shoppe is open 7 days a week from 11-9 and Sunday 12-8. Sunday is ice cream only and sandwiches are sold until 3 PM. Tania hopes to expand this option.

Visit 10 North Trade Street in Tryon, N.C. (828) 440 1522