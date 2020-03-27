Liberty Bridge, Swamp Rabbit Trail closed through Falls Park

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The city of Greenville has closed Liberty Bridge and the Swamp Rabbit Trail through Falls Park.

Citizens who walk or bike on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will be detoured around the park.

Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour (from Travelers Rest side):

Exit the Swamp Rabbit Trail onto the River Street Bridge Continue across the River Street Bridge to the traffic light Take a RIGHT onto W Broad Street Take a RIGHT onto Falls Street Veer RIGHT onto Cleveland Street Take a LEFT onto Ridgeland Drive Exit RIGHT off Ridgeland Drive onto the paved pathway near the Anderson Memorial Plane Exhibit

Swamp Rabbit Trail closed through Falls Park. Detour here. Signs will be posted to direct you. pic.twitter.com/QUjbGgqOr3 — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) March 26, 2020

Falls Park has been closed since Tuesday morning as city officials try to keep people from congregating in groups around the city.

SEE: Map of Greenville’s Central Business District

The city also enacted a curfew in the Central Business District from 11:00pm to 6:00am. The curfew does not apply to people going to work or those with medical emergencies.