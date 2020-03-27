1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Liberty Bridge, Swamp Rabbit Trail closed through Falls Park

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The city of Greenville has closed Liberty Bridge and the Swamp Rabbit Trail through Falls Park.

Citizens who walk or bike on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will be detoured around the park.

Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour (from Travelers Rest side):

  1. Exit the Swamp Rabbit Trail onto the River Street Bridge
  2. Continue across the River Street Bridge to the traffic light
  3. Take a RIGHT onto W Broad Street
  4. Take a RIGHT onto Falls Street
  5. Veer RIGHT onto Cleveland Street
  6. Take a LEFT onto Ridgeland Drive
  7. Exit RIGHT off Ridgeland Drive onto the paved pathway near the Anderson Memorial Plane Exhibit

Falls Park has been closed since Tuesday morning as city officials try to keep people from congregating in groups around the city.

SEE: Map of Greenville’s Central Business District

The city also enacted a curfew in the Central Business District from 11:00pm to 6:00am. The curfew does not apply to people going to work or those with medical emergencies.

