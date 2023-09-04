FILE | Lieber Correctional Institution is a South Carolina Department of Corrections facility located in the Ridgeville area of Dorchester County.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a state prison in Ridgeville.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said the inmate, 33-year-old David Viron Garrett, died Sunday night after a small fire began in his cell at Lieber Correctional Institution.

“Lifesaving measures were given but to no avail,” said Chrysti Shain, a spokeswoman for the SC Dept. of Corrections.

Shain noted that Garrett did not have a cellmate.

Garrett will undergo an autopsy. No other details were provided.

The case is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General’s office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.