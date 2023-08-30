BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – A lightning strike sparked a fire at a home in Brevard early Tuesday morning.

The Brevard Fire Department said the fire broke out at a home on Mary Shipman Drive just off Rosman Highway.

Investigators determined that the fire was started by lightning striking two nearby pine trees. The fire department said the lightning traveled through the ground and struck a propane gas supply line leading to the house.

The lightning strike melted a hole in the gas line and ignited the propane which slowly burned and spread throughout the night before catching the house on fire.

Neighbors reported hearing the lightning strike around 12:30 a.m.

A firefighter noticed smoke coming from the home around 6:30 a.m. while driving.

The Brevard Fire Department said one person lived at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.