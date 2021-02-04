Limestone University professor talks social media etiquette, how it can impact your life

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Limestone University Professor of Professional Communications Randy D. Nichols said it is important to be mindful of what you are sharing online because the internet never forgets.

Nichols said it’s very hard to erase something you post online, especially if it’s negative.

And those posts can impact your life offline too.

Posting criminal activity, derogatory words, sexually explicit material or curse words can harm your ability to get a job. The content could also cause you to be reprimanded or disciplined.

Nichols said there is professional software that many employers, coaches and university professionals use to vet people they’re looking to hire or accept.

He recommended typing your name into a search engine to see what the top results are.

If the results are negative, he recommended deleting or removing the items from social media or the online source.

If it’s not something that can be removed, he recommends posting more positive material to force the negative information off the top of the search results.

Click here to learn more about Professor Nichols or to reach out to him.