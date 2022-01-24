Limestone University baseball player cause of death released

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death for a Limestone University baseball player who was found dead in his off campus apartment in November.

We previously reported that 24-year-old Mark Tyler O’Dell was found by a maintenance worker at his apartment on Stonecrest Lane shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Nov.18.

The coroner’s office said O’Dell lived alone and his family members had not been able to reach him since the previous afternoon.

According to autopsy and toxicology results, O’Dell died from natural causes.

O’Dell was a baseball player for Limestone University and had lived in Gaffney for the past three years and was originally from Alabama.