GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Limestone University named a new acting president Wednesday morning following the resignation of the interim president.

The Limestone University Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Dr. Monica Baloga,

as Interim President, effective immediately.

“We appreciate all that Dr. Baloga contributed during her time at Limestone as Provost, Acting

President, and Interim President,” Board of Trustees Chair Randall Richardson said.

In a message to the campus community, Vice President for Finance & Administration Jeremy Whitaker was announced as the Acting President until the Board of Trustees names a replacement Interim President and ultimately a full-time President.

“Mr. Whitaker is passionately committed to Limestone and cares deeply about the Gaffney, Blacksburg, and Cherokee County communities,” Richardson said. “We are extremely thankful to him for stepping in as our Acting President during this vitally important time.”

Whitaker earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Limestone in 2008 and completed his Master of Accounting at Gardner-Webb University in 2011.