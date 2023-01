GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The president of Limestone University resigned Thursday, effective immediately.

Dr. Monica Baloga (From: Limestone University)

Dr. Darrell Parker was the 22nd president of the university and had been in the position since January 2018.

Limestone said provost Dr. Monica Baloga will serve as acting president.

Baloga has been with Limestone since February 2020 after spending 23 years at the Florida Institute of Technology.

Limestone did not provide a reason for Parker’s resignation.