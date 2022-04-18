ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday was National Lineman Day. Throughout the nation, lineman were celebrated for the hard work they do, to keep the power on.

For Justin Pressley, his journey to being a lineman started 2 years ago.

He said he heard it paid well, so he gave it a shot. That decision introduced him to what he now calls his passion.

“I fell in love with it. Every day I’m learning something new. I feel like I matter out there,” Pressley said.

Pressley was just one of many linemen being honored for risking their safety to make sure we can turn on our lights.

“It’s a very hazardous job,” Duke Energy Director Jeremy Brown said. “They get called in the middle of the night in inclement weather to restore power.”

“As we all know we loved to have our power on all the time so it’s kind of nice to put those people in the forefront,” said Ron Bryant, Director of Transportation at Tri-County Tech.

Pressley wants the Upstate to know it’s not just a job where you keep people’s power on, being a lineman goes way deeper.

“You can cut corners if you want to. You can do it the easy way, but the easy way may leave your customers off in the long run or it may cause problems later,” Pressley said. “It teaches you a lot of integrity because you got to do the right thing when people aren’t looking.”

Duke Energy said the company will be hiring hundreds of new linemen in the next couple months across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy says there is a shortage of lineman across the Carolinas.

If you’re interested in the job, click here.