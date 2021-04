GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking to reunite a litter of puppies with their owner.

According to police, the three puppies were found Wednesday by a citizen in Cleveland Park around 9:30am.

The puppies were taken to Greenville County Animal Care and police said they were not microchipped.

Anyone with information on the puppies or to claim them, visit the Greenville County Animal Care website.