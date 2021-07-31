Litter pick-up effort assists Fountain Inn community

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A community effort helped clean up litter throughout the city of Fountain Inn on Saturday.

The Greenville County “Litter Ends Here” initiative assisted along with the Greer Commission of Public Works and the South Carolina State Guard (2nd Battalion). The environmental clean-up event started because a local kayaker in the community noticed glass and other materials around Lake Robinson.

During the clean-up, crews noticed several pounds of glass, metal and other debris with some of the items dating back to the 1950s.

“It is dangerous because it’s glass. It also poses a water quality concern because it is so close to a river and a lake and we just want folks to realize the negative impacts that litter has on a community and drinking water,” said Alison Rauch of Greer CPW.

Greer CPW takes water samples from Lake Robinson every two weeks to maintain safety requirements in ensuring it meets DHEC standards for drinking water.