LIVE @6:30PM: 2019 Spartanburg Christmas Parade

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The 2019 Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held tonight at 6:30pm.
You can watch the entire parade live right here on WSPA.com and the 7News app. The parade will also be streaming live on the WSPA 7News Facebook page.
If you’re headed to the parade, keep an eye out for the 7 News float and wave to us!
The parade route begins northbound on Pine Street at Henry Street, turns west on East Main Street then north on Church Street before coming to an end at Daniel Morgan Avenue.
Here’s the full parade lineup from the Spartanburg Jaycees:
|#
|Organization
|Type
|1
|Public Saftey Lead Vehicles
|Cars
|2
|Honor Guard – Sheriff’s Department
|Cars/Walking
|3
|Inman Mills Troop 26 – Boy Scouts
|Walking
|4
|Vance Jones, Principal of Spartanburg High
|Truck
|5
|Mayor Junie White
|Car
|6
|City of Spartanburg Fire Department
|Firetruck
|7
|Spartanburg Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission
|Bicycles
|8
|Spartanburg Regional Healthcare
|Float #4
|9
|Spartanburg Regional Healthcare
|Bus
|10
|Spartanburg Regional Healthcare
|Van
|11
|Palmetto Council Boy Scouts of America
|Van +walking
|12
|Spartanburg High School Marching Band
|Band
|13
|Palmetto House Republican Women
|Self-Built
|14
|Spartanburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
|Walking
|15
|Spartanburg American Legion Post 28
|Self-Built
|16
|City Attorney Bob Coler
|Car
|17
|Spartanburg Coroner’s Office – Rusty Clevenger
|Truck
|18
|KARS R US OF SPARTANBURG
|Car
|18
|KARS R US OF SPARTANBURG
|Float #3
|19
|Spartanburg County Council District 3 Representative David Britt
|Car
|20
|Spartanburg High School Army JROTC Viking Battalion
|Marching
|21
|Spartanburg City Councilmember Jamie Fulmer
|Car
|22
|Boiling Springs Fire Department
|Firetruck
|23
|Boiling Springs High School Marching Band
|Band
|24
|Spartanburg City Councilmember Jerome Rice
|Car
|25
|FORD’S HEALTHWISE PHARMACY
|Self-Built
|26
|Faith Tabernacle Church Spartanburg
|Float #6
|27
|Knights of Columbus Mary Queen of Peace Council 9575
|Self-Built
|28
|Animal Allies Clinic
|Self-Built
|29
|Whistle 100
|Van
|30
|Lakewood Senior Living
|Bus
|31
|Palmetto En Pointe Performing Arts
|Self-Built
|32
|The Light FM (106.9)
|Van +walking
|33
|T & T Boat Wrench LLC
|Self-Built
|34
|Sheriff Chuck Wright
|Car
|34
|Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
|Float #29
|35
|Drayton Fire Department
|Firetruck
|36
|The Landrum High School Cardinal PRIDE Marching Band
|Band
|37
|Spartanburg County Council District 4 Rep. Whitney Farr
|Car
|38
|Advance Auto Parts
|Self-Built
|39
|Arts in Motion
|Self-Built
|40
|The Forevermore Farm
|Self-Built
|41
|Bridge Builder Mentoring / Bethlehem Center
|Float #41
|42
|Shed Movers LLC
|Self-Built
|43
|High Point Academy Spartanburg
|Self-Built
|44
|Guy Roofing
|Self-Built
|45
|Greyrock Farms
|Tractor
|46
|Free Mom Hugs of South Carolina
|Self-Built
|47
|Carolina Spine and Health
|Float #39
|48
|FOX CAROLINA
|Self-Built
|49
|Startex Fire Department
|Firetruck
|50
|Chesnee High School Marching Band
|Band
|51
|UNA Fire Department
|Firetruck
|52
|Union Street Dog Park
|Self-Built
|53
|Garris Air
|Self-Built
|54
|Johnstone Supply
|Self-Built
|55
|SOUTHERN ELITE DANCE COMPANY
|Truck +walking
|56
|Spartanburg Prep School
|Float #12
|57
|City of Spartanburg Public Services
|Truck
|58
|RE/MAX Executive
|Self-Built
|59
|BackStage Dance Connection
|Self-Built
|60
|BackStage Dance Connection
|Bus
|61
|Crosscut Power Equipment Sales & Service
|Self-Built
|62
|Paul M Dorman High School JROTC
|Marching
|63
|Founders Federal Credit Union
|Float #5
|64
|Spartanburg Deadly Dolls
|Skates/Walking
|65
|Dorman High School Marching Band
|Band
|66
|Dorman High School Blue Belles
|Marching
|67
|New Prospect Fire Department
|Firetruck
|68
|SMZBC Dance Team
|Walking
|69
|Vital Federal Credit Union
|Self-Built
|70
|The Blue Ox Hatchet House
|Self-Built
|71
|Edward Jones
|Self-Built
|72
|92.5 WESC
|Van
|73
|Spartanburg Jeep Club
|Jeeps (10-12)
|74
|107-3 JAMZ / Summit Media
|Self-Built
|75
|Texas Roadhouse
|Car +walking
|76
|The Groves at Berry Creek
|Self-Built
|77
|Grier Roofing, LLC
|Self-Built
|78
|Charles Lea Center
|Float #8
|79
|Charles Lea Center
|3 Buses
|80
|Local Regiment
|Band
|81
|Tyger River Fire Department
|Firetruck
|82
|WSPA-TV
|Float #19
|83
|The Santa Run
|Self-Built
|84
|Shriners Hillbillys Woodruff Motorcade
|Cars (10-12)
|85
|Delaney’s Irish Pub
|Self-Built
|86
|Spartanburg Jaycees
|Golf Cart (s)
|87
|QS/1
|SANTA FLOAT