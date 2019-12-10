LIVE @6:30PM: 2019 Spartanburg Christmas Parade

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The 2019 Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held tonight at 6:30pm.

You can watch the entire parade live right here on WSPA.com and the 7News app. The parade will also be streaming live on the WSPA 7News Facebook page.

If you’re headed to the parade, keep an eye out for the 7 News float and wave to us!

The parade route begins northbound on Pine Street at Henry Street, turns west on East Main Street then north on Church Street before coming to an end at Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Here’s the full parade lineup from the Spartanburg Jaycees:

#OrganizationType
1Public Saftey Lead VehiclesCars
2Honor Guard – Sheriff’s DepartmentCars/Walking
3Inman Mills Troop 26 – Boy ScoutsWalking
4Vance Jones, Principal of Spartanburg HighTruck
5Mayor Junie WhiteCar
6City of Spartanburg Fire DepartmentFiretruck
7Spartanburg Bicycle and Pedestrian CommissionBicycles
8Spartanburg Regional HealthcareFloat #4
9Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Bus
10Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Van
11Palmetto Council Boy Scouts of AmericaVan +walking
12Spartanburg High School Marching BandBand
13Palmetto House Republican WomenSelf-Built
14Spartanburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.Walking
15Spartanburg American Legion Post 28Self-Built
16City Attorney Bob ColerCar
17Spartanburg Coroner’s Office – Rusty ClevengerTruck
18KARS R US OF SPARTANBURGCar
18KARS R US OF SPARTANBURGFloat #3
19Spartanburg County Council District 3 Representative David BrittCar
20Spartanburg High School Army JROTC Viking BattalionMarching
21Spartanburg City Councilmember Jamie FulmerCar
22Boiling Springs Fire DepartmentFiretruck
23Boiling Springs High School Marching BandBand
24Spartanburg City Councilmember Jerome RiceCar
25FORD’S HEALTHWISE PHARMACYSelf-Built
26Faith Tabernacle Church SpartanburgFloat #6
27Knights of Columbus Mary Queen of Peace Council 9575Self-Built
28Animal Allies ClinicSelf-Built
29Whistle 100Van
30Lakewood Senior LivingBus
31Palmetto En Pointe Performing ArtsSelf-Built
32The Light FM (106.9)Van +walking
33T & T Boat Wrench LLCSelf-Built
34Sheriff Chuck WrightCar
34Spartanburg County Sheriff’s OfficeFloat #29
35Drayton Fire DepartmentFiretruck
36The Landrum High School Cardinal PRIDE Marching BandBand
37Spartanburg County Council District 4 Rep. Whitney FarrCar
38Advance Auto PartsSelf-Built
39Arts in MotionSelf-Built
40The Forevermore FarmSelf-Built
41Bridge Builder Mentoring / Bethlehem CenterFloat #41
42Shed Movers LLCSelf-Built
43High Point Academy SpartanburgSelf-Built
44Guy RoofingSelf-Built
45Greyrock FarmsTractor
46Free Mom Hugs of South CarolinaSelf-Built
47Carolina Spine and HealthFloat #39
48FOX CAROLINASelf-Built
49Startex Fire DepartmentFiretruck
50Chesnee High School Marching BandBand
51UNA Fire DepartmentFiretruck
52Union Street Dog ParkSelf-Built
53Garris AirSelf-Built
54Johnstone SupplySelf-Built
55SOUTHERN ELITE DANCE COMPANYTruck +walking
56Spartanburg Prep SchoolFloat #12
57City of Spartanburg Public ServicesTruck
58RE/MAX ExecutiveSelf-Built
59BackStage Dance ConnectionSelf-Built
60BackStage Dance ConnectionBus
61Crosscut Power Equipment Sales & ServiceSelf-Built
62Paul M Dorman High School JROTCMarching
63Founders Federal Credit UnionFloat #5
64Spartanburg Deadly DollsSkates/Walking
65Dorman High School Marching BandBand
66Dorman High School Blue BellesMarching
67New Prospect Fire DepartmentFiretruck
68SMZBC Dance TeamWalking
69Vital Federal Credit UnionSelf-Built
70The Blue Ox Hatchet HouseSelf-Built
71Edward JonesSelf-Built
7292.5 WESCVan
73Spartanburg Jeep ClubJeeps (10-12)
74107-3 JAMZ / Summit MediaSelf-Built
75Texas RoadhouseCar +walking
76The Groves at Berry CreekSelf-Built
77Grier Roofing, LLCSelf-Built
78Charles Lea CenterFloat #8
79Charles Lea Center3 Buses
80Local RegimentBand
81Tyger River Fire DepartmentFiretruck
82WSPA-TVFloat #19
83The Santa RunSelf-Built
84Shriners Hillbillys Woodruff MotorcadeCars (10-12)
85Delaney’s Irish PubSelf-Built
86Spartanburg JayceesGolf Cart (s)
87QS/1SANTA FLOAT

