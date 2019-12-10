LIVE @6:30PM: 2019 Spartanburg Christmas Parade

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The 2019 Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held tonight at 6:30pm.

You can watch the entire parade live right here on WSPA.com and the 7News app. The parade will also be streaming live on the WSPA 7News Facebook page.

If you’re headed to the parade, keep an eye out for the 7 News float and wave to us!

The parade route begins northbound on Pine Street at Henry Street, turns west on East Main Street then north on Church Street before coming to an end at Daniel Morgan Avenue.

Check out our Parade Route Map! 🤓 Find your perfect viewing spot! 🤩 Avoid road closures! 🚗 Posted by Spartanburg Jaycees on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Here’s the full parade lineup from the Spartanburg Jaycees: