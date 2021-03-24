Live concerts to return to Greenville in April

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Heritage Sound Check presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar will return to downtown Greenville in April.

The live concert series will kick off on April 7 and run through September 29 at the Peace Center Amphitheatre stage. The concerts will begin each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Online reservations will open on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for the following Wednesday’s concert. Chairs and blankets will be permitted.

T-Mobile will be selling “Safe Space Pods” for $10 each. Up to four people will be allowed in the sectioned off 6′ by 6′ space.

Those attending will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up at the event.

“Greenville Heritage FCU is excited to partner with the City of Greenville to bring live music back downtown in a socially responsible manner,” said Alan Berry, president/CEO of Greenville Heritage FCU. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of this one-of-a-kind event and hope you will join us by the Reedy River for 26 nights of live music, featuring some of your favorite local and regional bands.”

