Live music returns to downtown Greenville on Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re in downtown Greenville on Wednesday night you may hear drums —or even singing— that’s because live music has made it’s way back into the culture of downtown Greenville.

The very first night of the Greenville Heritage Sound Check Concert series will kick off on Wednesday, April 8th at the Peace Center Amphitheatre stage with a performance by Brooks Dixon.

City officials said tickets for the concert were completely sold out within 5 hours after becoming available.

Tara Eaker, events administrator for the city of Greenville said they’re expecting upwards of 250 music lovers to gather tonight at the amphitheater.

In order to protect the audience from COVID-19 staff has limited capacity to only 4 people per group, offering Safe Space Pods to those with lawn seats and ensuring groups stay 6 ft. apart throughout the night.

The concert series has been held virtually for the past year but officials are excited about the foot traffic this could bring to downtown Greenville.

“We did this series virtually last year because we couldn’t hold in-person events. This format is very new for our team but we’re thrilled with the response we’ve received so far,” Tara Eaker, events administrator for the City of Greenville, said.

The concert will not be offering food, but the officials hope audience members dine at the surrounding restaurants located in downtown.

The series will take place every Wednesday from April 7 through September 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets for the next concert will go on sale on every Thursday. Click here to buy your tickets.