Living History farm being constructed in Westminster, looking for volunteers

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – You don’t need to travel far to experience what life was like living on a farm centuries ago.

The Foothills Farmstead non-profit began in 2017 when the land was leased to Nick Gambrell by Oconee County and the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism offered a grant to help rebuild a farmhouse in Westminster.

Director Nick Gambrell said he’s looking to preserve agricultural history by rebuilding a farm house and running it like it was run centuries ago. The farm, located on School House Road in Westminster, includes a main farmhouse, grist mill, barn and general store.

Now, the organization is looking for volunteers to help keep the history alive. Gambrell said they need volunteers to help with rebuilding the farm house, fundraising events, website design and tasks to help the farm during business hours.

Donations are also being accepted to help keep the farm running. They can be in the form of money, artifacts or time spent working.

