LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials have released a statement about a loaded handgun found in an elementary school Friday morning.

Officials said no threats were made against any student or staff member and law enforcement officials are on the scene and are taking appropriate measures to address this matter.

According to LCSD 55, the safety of the students and staff is very serious. If you have any concerns, please share them with your child’s teacher, principal or school counselor.

LCSD 55 statement is below: