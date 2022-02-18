LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials have released a statement about a loaded handgun found in an elementary school Friday morning.
Officials said no threats were made against any student or staff member and law enforcement officials are on the scene and are taking appropriate measures to address this matter.
According to LCSD 55, the safety of the students and staff is very serious. If you have any concerns, please share them with your child’s teacher, principal or school counselor.
LCSD 55 statement is below:
District officials were alerted to a situation involving the discovery of a loaded handgun in one of the district’s elementary schools this morning. No threats were made against any student or staff member. Law enforcement officials are on the scene and are taking appropriate measures to address this matter. Laurens County School District 55 takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously. As always, we ask you to partner with your child’s school to help ensure our schools are as safe as possible. If you have any concerns, please share them with your child’s teacher, principal. or school counselor. Together we can ensure that the learning environment in our schools remains safe and supportive.Laurens County School District 55