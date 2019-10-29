Loaves & Fishes opens new food distribution hub to help feed the hungry

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A new food distribution hub is opening at a Greenville County church in order to help provide fresh food to local pantries.

Loaves & Fishes unveiled a new ten foot by ten foot walk-in cooler they say will give local food pantries consistent access to fresh foods.

The cooler is located at Calvary First Baptist Church on Tampa Street.

The group says over 700 people per month are served by the food pantries they work with.

Loaves & Fishes held a ribbon cutting for the cooler Tuesday afternoon.

