GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — There are more than 90 kids missing in South Carolina. Some disappeared recently, while others went missing decades ago, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This weekend, a local organization handed out free identification kits to families. The kits document a child’s height and weight. They also included ink to take fingerprints and vials to collect DNA from saliva and hair samples.

The kits were distributed at McAllister Square in Greenville.

“We like to be proactive versus reactive,” she event organizer, Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate. “This helps answer every question police would have for you if your child goes missing.”

Traci Fant

Fant said most parents with missing children never thought it could happen to them.

“DNA never changes. Hair never changes. Fingerprints don’t change,” she said.

Greenville Police say parents should report that their child is missing immediately. Meanwhile, Fant suggested parents update identification cards once a year as their child grows.