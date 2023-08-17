Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County art teachers are stepping into the limelight to show off their skills. CCC launches “Art Teachers As Artists” as an inspiring art exhibition celebrating the creativity and talent of 8 exceptional art educators from Spartanburg County School Districts 1-7 as well as private/charter schools.

The next big Art Walk showcasing the teachers will be August 18th (4 days after the start of the new school year for Spartanburg County), and the exhibit is on display until September 5th.

Through this exhibition, the community is invited to explore a captivating fusion of passion, skill, and innovation.

See it online, then plan to visit our gallery in person in the Mosley Building on the Chapman Cultural Center campus.