Local artists finding a deeper reason for the holiday season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- For many, the holiday season means gifts, lights, festivities and a lot more.

However, several local artists in Greenville are using their craft to give back to the community.

Sammar Patterson, a local artist in Greenville, is on a mission.

“Being able to give back to the homeless and less fortunate during such a giving time is super important,” Patterson said.

She’s doing just that using what she knows best, art.

On Sunday, several local artists joined together for the first annual event organized by Patterson, called Starving Artists.

It was all to raise money for the United Housing Connection, a homeless shelter here in Greenville.

One of the artists that participated Sunday was Jared Emerson.

“I just want to bring a light,” Emerson said. “I think we can all do our own little part and mine is through art.”

His painting may look like the Statue of Liberty on first glance, but he says it has more to it than that meets the eye.

“With this piece, I call it ‘One Love’ and I think that’s what we need to do as Americans,” Emerson said. “That’s what we need to do as white folk like myself and black folks, that we come together and know that we are the human race.”

Patterson says to put on an event like this during the holiday season is meaningful.

She says it’s easy to focus on things that won’t last.

However, these paintings were meant to put people in the mindset of giving.

“Sometimes they forget that this season, it is about getting gifts and family and festivities but giving back,” Patterson said. “There’s always something to be thankful for, to be grateful for and more than anything it’s life.”

Iif you’re interested in purchasing a piece that was created at this event contact Sammar Patterson