Local business owners cheered by governor’s order

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Two weeks after they were ordered to shut down, some retail stores in South Carolina are now allowed to open for business following an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The news comes as a relief to Greenville business owners like Mason Peterson, who runs Blossom Shoes and Such boutique.

“We are thrilled,” Peterson said.

She said health is a priority, and the store will abide by the social distancing restrictions outlined by the governor.

“Taking those precautions and kind of being sanitary and health is definitely one of our main concerns for us and our customers,” she said.

Drawing window shoppers inside is crucial to business at Vintage Now Modern home decor store in downtown Greenville.

“We survive on foot traffic,” said the store’s owner, Tony Weaver.

Weaver said he’s had to lay off all five employees, but he hopes he can bring them back on right away.

“It’s been hard,” he said. “I don’t want to get into details, but it’s been extremely difficult in all sense of the meaning.”

But even with the governor’s new order, Weaver doesn’t expect things to go back to the way they were.

“I think it’ll be a slow start,” Weaver said. “I don’t think people are going to rush out like they do the beach. It’s going to be a different story.”

As stores begin to let people inside again, Weaver said he hopes people act responsibly.

“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I want people to be careful about what they do and their decisions, especially when they come in my shop. I want people to, you know, keep their distance and be mindful of other people.”

Haywood Mall did not immediately respond to 7 News inquiries about whether they will open in light of the Gov. McMaster’s executive order issued Monday.