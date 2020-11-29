Local business says Small Business Saturday is timely

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After crowds stormed the malls on Black Friday, small businesses got the chance to shine on Saturday.

For Small Business Saturday, folks in the Upstate slowed down to make sure they were shopping local on one of the busiest shopping times of the year, something small business employees say is vital to keep doors open amid the pandemic.

Traveling Chic Boutique is just one of the many stores downtown Greenville that had to shut their doors at the beginning of Covid-19.

Store manager Belle Kleffman says, “Other stores down here closed a little bit before us just because it was slow down here, but we closed our doors the last minute our Governor said we had to.”

When they shut down, she had to help make hard decisions for the store that weren’t easy on their employees.

“The girls were losing hours and everything and I mean it was a tough time for sure,” Kleffman said.

Improvising was the way they got through.

After closing the store front, they created an online presence that ended up flourishing.

However, even with the success through online shoppers, lacking in-person revenue hurt everyone, especially as a small business.

“It pays the bills, I mean it really does. It makes or breaks rent for the month or makes or breaks ya know if you can make this payment for the month,” Kleffman said.

She added, that very reason is why days like Small Business Saturday are so significant.

“It is so important because a lot of small business owners do rely on it and it just kind of helps people get to know the community better, you create better relationships with people,” Kleffman said.

Her message to the community; Don’t let Small Business Saturday be just one day, she says she wants people to continue to shop local throughout the year.

To continue to support your local businesses here in the Upstate business owners are asking you to pay attention to the deals they’re having on Cyber Monday.

For tips on how to shop smart this Monday, click here.