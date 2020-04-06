1  of  13
Local businesses donate to healthcare workers at Bon Secours St. Francis Health Systems

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Bon Secours St. Francis Health System)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health Systems shared photos of its staff enjoying some of the donations from local businesses.

According to the release, anyone wishing to donate food can get in touch with Community Engagement Director Rebecca Ellefson at rebecca_ellefson@bshsi.org. Donations should not be sent directly to facilities.

Anyone wishing to donate homemade personal protective equipment, click here.

Bon Secours launched an interactive campaign to help acknowledge the healthcare workers. Anyone who would like to send a personal message of thanks to the healthcare workers can use the hashtag #MyHeroesWearScrubs. The messages will be collected in one place on bonsecours.com.

