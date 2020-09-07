Local chef takes talents to the national stage

SPARTNABURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Head Chef at Wofford College, Stephan Baity, will appear on the Food Network September 13th for a showdown he says, you don’t want to miss.

Baity found a niche in pumpkin carving years ago.

It started as something he did on the side, then turned into a national phenomenon,

“It’s just amazing that something could turn into a hobby type one of those things, you want your food to look better, present better, has kind of taken on a personality of it’s own,” Baity said.

Now, the self-taught carver and chef is making his third appearance on the Food Network on the show Halloween Wars this month.

He says being on national T.V. is always a good way to build his personal brand.

However, he says now more than ever he’s realizing how much food can bring people together.

“Food is one of those things that no matter what your background, no matter what your nationality, it’s a great story,” Baity said. “It’s a great level of love and respect, and everyone understands that as something as simple as a taco, you know, or something as simple as pasta, is accepted as an American meal.”

Baity also said that he hopes anyone that wants to be a carver or a chef finds inspiration from him, that you can do anything no matter how you started.

His message to those people is to remember where you came from.

“The great thing about good home cooked meals is a great foundation for that culinary journey,” Baity said. “So take those great things you saw growing up and just apply it on a higher level.”