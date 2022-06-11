SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg church group gathered to pack meals for hungry elementary school kids on Saturday.

About 80 volunteers from St. John Lutheran Church packed more than 21,000 meals on Saturday at Parish Life Center in Spartanburg. The meal was described as a “cinnamon oatmeal breakfast,” in a press release.

“This is a wonderful way to serve our community in a very tangible way. Working together also provides camaraderie among our church and community members,” according to Frank Rudisill, from the outreach committee of St. John Lutheran Church.

Volunteers scooped, weighed, sealed, and boxed oatmeal packets while the sound of a gong ringing in the background marked milestones toward the goal of making 20,000 meals, which they surpassed.

A veritable assembly line of volunteers packaged the “fortified” oatmeal to be donated to local Spartanburg nonprofits TOTAL Ministries and Backpack Buddies, a school program that sends food home with kids at Pine Street Elementary/Mary A. Wright Elementary.

“It also solidifies the relationship of the church with the community because they’re giving thousands of meals that are going to actually help their neighbors and hungry families right around the church,” said Brad Fleming, manager at Harvest Pack, a nonprofit hunger-relief organization that provided meal ingredients, packaging supplies, and project management.

The church’s outreach team organized the event with the help of Harvest Pack, according to a press release from Harvest Pack.