GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As the economy continues to take a toll on people across the country, the number of people needing help feeding their families is at an all-time high.

One church is hoping to change that, not only for Upstate residents but those in Florida as well.

Bright and early Thursday morning, nearly 34,000 pounds of food arrived in Greenville County after being shipped from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We have 1,420 cases to unload,” said a member of the communications department at the donation site.

“The sources we currently have are running low so this is very important. We get about 120 families every week that we distribute food to. These families have an average of about 2-3 people per family so that makes it well over 300 people that we feed every week,” said Deacon Earl Harris, Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Boxes of non-perishable food were unloaded and distributed to more than 20 organizations across the Upstate and it comes at a pressing time.

“We are having more and more requests for food on a weekly basis,” said Upstate resident, Georgia Seabrook.

“There are so many people that because of the pandemic and because of the current economy they are suffering, they’re having a hard time. There are literally people living pay check to pay check and be unable to have food to put on the table,” said Bishop Grant Cluxton with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

As other states assisted South Carolina’s needs, the Palmetto State in return is lending a hand elsewhere.

“That’s not just here in South Carolina or even the United States, that’s globally and anytime there is a need we welcome the opportunity to step up,” said Bishop Cluxton.

That includes assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida.

While Thursday’s truckload of food impacted people in the Upstate, there are other shipments being sent down to Florida to help hurricane victims as well.

“We are on standby the next three weekends to go down and help them, whether it be to muck out or do some tree clean up and reorganize there. They will take a big truck as well with all of the supplies they need,” said Bishop Cluxton.

Whether it’s an impact from the economy or a natural disaster, the country is taking steps to help everyone back up on their feet.

“It makes you smile and it makes your heart filled with love,” said Seabrook.