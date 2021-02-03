Greenville couple dies of COVID-19 two days apart

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville couple died of the coronavirus two days apart of each other. Hartley and Bonnie Cruver were both diagnosed around Christmas and died the first week of January.

Music and faith brought Hartley and Bonnie Cruver together more than five decades ago.

“They met when my dad was providing music in a church, and my mom was recruited to play the piano,” said the couple’s son Dan Cruver.

They married on March 27, 1965 and went on to have three sons. 7 News is told they shared a life grounded in church and song.

“I probably heard my parents sing over 1,000 times over all these years,” Dan Cruver said.

They were a duet beloved by their family and community. Bonnie Cruver taught piano. Hartley Cruver worked as a music, band and choral director at a Baptist church and school in Maryland. He also played trumpet.



They retired to Greenville 13 years ago to be near family. When the pandemic hit, their son said they took it seriously and would only leave the house for the occasional grocery run. Nevertheless, Bonnie Cruver tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 23. Her husband was also sick at that time.

Dan Cruver said his father was weak, and ended up in the hospital with a broken hip the day after Christmas. “Once he got to the hospital, he was positive for COVID-19,” Dan Cruver said.

Within 24 hours, Bonnie Cruver’s oxygen level dropped, and she was rushed to the same hospital.

“Initially they were both doing well in the hospital, but with COVID-19 things changed so rapidly,” Dan Cruver said.

His mother ended up in the ICU.

“It was really really stressful, especially when things could change,” he said.

Their family didn’t see them again until it was time to say goodbye. But, Dan Cruver said, his parents never got to say goodbye to each other.

“She was concerned that she wouldn’t see him again, and she ended up…not seeing him again from that time that we called 911,” he said.

Dan Cruver said his mom was told about her husband’s passing, and he thinks a broken heart contributed to her death about 48 hours later.

“I think it was really my mom over grief of losing her husband and not seeing him…I think she lost hope,” he said.

Dan Cruver said we all need to remember that taking precautions against the virus is an act of service to our neighbors.

“Whether you’re concerned about yourself or not, it is a really dangerous disease,” he said. “And once my parents got it, we did not have them long. And we didn’t get to interact with them.”

The family is delaying the funeral in the hope that the couple’s older friends can attend. It’s set for March 27, which would be the Cruvers’ 56th wedding anniversary.

The family is raising money for the funeral expenses through GoFundMe.