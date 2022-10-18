GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event.

Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the award winners for 2022.

PrizeSilver Spoon Awards
1st PlaceCarnitas Tacos at Papi’s Tacos
2nd PlaceMexican Sushi Roll at Holy Molli
3rd PlaceBBQ Pork and Grits at Roost Restaurant
PrizeSugary Spoon Awards
1st PlaceStrawberry Cheesecake Egg Roll at Everything Egg Roll
2nd PlaceBrandied Caramel Apple Parfait at Wildflower Cupcake + Dessert Bar
3rd Place Maple Bacon Funnel Cake at Coffee Underground
PrizeTent Decorating Contest
1st PlaceWildflower Cupcake + Dessert Bar
2nd PlaceSoby’s
3rd PlacePapi’s Tacos