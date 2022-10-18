GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event.

Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the award winners for 2022.

Prize Silver Spoon Awards 1st Place Carnitas Tacos at Papi’s Tacos 2nd Place Mexican Sushi Roll at Holy Molli 3rd Place BBQ Pork and Grits at Roost Restaurant

Prize Sugary Spoon Awards 1st Place Strawberry Cheesecake Egg Roll at Everything Egg Roll 2nd Place Brandied Caramel Apple Parfait at Wildflower Cupcake + Dessert Bar 3rd Place Maple Bacon Funnel Cake at Coffee Underground