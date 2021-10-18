Local faith community paints ‘Hope’ mural in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A new mural in downtown Spartanburg gives residents a sense of hope is captivating people in the community.

A group of local churches, businesses, community members and artists joined hands in creating the ‘Hope in the Burg’ mural on Dunbar Street to give people in Spartanburg who may be feeling helpless— a sense of hope.

According to organizers, the Hope mural is meant to be a gift to the residents and visitors of Spartanburg from the Christian faith community.

It’s more than a pretty painting or a cool background for selfies, they hope the mural changes lives and inspires others to give back to the community.

“We wanted it to be very vibrant and we wanted it to be a place where people can come and be and pray over our city,” Jason Williamson, spokesperson for Church at the Mill, said.

Every brush, every bucket of paint and helping hand that contributed to the mural came from the community.

Come Closer Spartanburg, a collective of Christian organizations in the county, along with artists and several public service members all collaborated on the mural.

“There were nearly 75 representatives from different churches and ministries. We had police officers, city council people. A lot of hands came together to create the lower part of the wall,” Williamson said.

The Hope in the Burg website is painted on the side of the building to give those who view the mural a place to find hope.

The website has encouragement, prayer and resources for people going through hardships such as poverty, homelessness, mental health crises and more.

Williamson said they want people to pray for others when they see the mural and also do their part to help others.

“Pray for our city. Pray for the people that are here that are hurting and that they could find hope, spiritual encouragement through faith and links to the help that they might need if they’re dealing with financial struggles mental health homelessness,” Williamson said.