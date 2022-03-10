SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Some diesel fuel prices are now more than $5 a gallon in Spartanburg.

“No matter how expensive, we will always be there,” said Chief Scott Garrett at the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department in Spartanburg.

Chief Garrett said fire departments across the Upstate are keeping an eye on prices.

“Any time you talk about a budget, with public money, it’s something you definitely have to take into consideration, and we’ll just have to adjust do the best we can,” said Garrett.

To keep costs low, his department buys in bulk, so fuel is cheaper.

“We, personally, we have a reserve of 2,000 galloons that we go and fill up all of our vehicles with,” said Garrett.

He also said they’re cutting back on non-emergency travel in the trucks.

“Obviously, they do not get very good fuel mileage,” said Garrett.

But when calls come in, they’ll still head out. He said the volume of calls will determine how long their reserves last.

“The way the county is growing, the way the district is growing, our call volume is just continuously increasing,” said Garrett.

He also said they have a system to cut down on distance when responding to emergencies.

“We’ve got our district cut up into zones, so each station, we’ll try to send the closest station to the closest zone,” said Garrett.

While Garrett said he isn’t too worried yet, he knows prices are affecting his staff too.

“It’s going to be a big issue for the employees as well, especially the ones that live further away. As fuel prices go up, it’s going to cost them more money to come in to work,” said Garrett.

Garrett estimates it will probably be about four weeks until they have to re-fill their reserve tanks.

He’s hoping prices are lower by then.