Local hero meets needs of Latino community

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Latino community has faced many struggles in the pandemic, Andre Webb has seen it up close.

“A lot of our parents were starting to lose their jobs. Covid has made this situation that much harder for these families,” Webb said,

He’s the Academic Director for an after school program, Called Mosaic, but the pandemic forced Webb to adapt.

Webb said, “We realized we needed to shut our doors, because there was no way we were going to be able to socially distance.”

That’s when Webb got creative, finding other ways to still help ,starting a food service, providing meals for Latino families in need.

“We do a pick up every Wednesday, so the families come and pick up the food. I do deliver to one family because they don’t have transportation,” Webb said.

Even going a step further, finding meals that are culturally appropriate.

“You want your family to be comfortable. It’s all these things I would want. If someone was giving me something it’s want it to be something I would eat,” Webb said.

Webb says he loves what he does and his heart for the hungry started way before this.

“Growing up in Baltimore it’s something I’ve seen a lot. Working in Florida for a while for the Mexican migrant community is something that just got to me. There’s a need, I can fill it. I can do something to fill the need, so I’m going to do whatever is necessary,” Webb said.

If you want to lend a helping hand to this program they’re taking food and money donations. You can drop off anything you have at Aldersgate United Methodist.