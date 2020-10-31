Local man helping supply power to Greenville neighborhood

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A local man is doing his part in helping restore power to portions of Half Mile Lake in Greenville.
Chris Petrella, the founder of Unlimited Power LLC, is lending backup power supply systems to more than two dozen households in the Half Mile Lake neighborhood.
Petrella had the generators in storage and said he wanted to put them to good use. This comes after large segments of the Upstate lost power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Zeta, which hit the area on Thursday.