GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A local nonprofit organization, Purple Heart Homes, teamed up with Home Depot’s nonprofit group, Team Depot, to make a Greenville veteran’s home more accessible and safer.

“So many of our veterans, they served our country and it’s up to our community to give back to them,” said Devin Alexander with Purple Heart Homes.

Giving back, to Purple Heart Homes and Team Depot crew members, means building and repairing. Making a home more accessible and safer for veterans to live in is their mission.

“Today, we’re not only putting in a wheelchair ramp for the veteran but we’ve provided a brand new patio set and grill so they can sit outside and enjoy time with their family and really just focus on the time they have with them,” said Teresa Spoonholtz, a Team Depot captain.

While the Vietnam veteran and his wife preferred not to be on camera, the reaction to a surprise new grill and patio with landscaping was exactly what you’d think it would be.

“The reaction is almost always the same, just gratitude and it’s so amazing to see gratitude given to us when really the gratitude is owed to them,” said Alexander.

Alexander knows the process is even more than an improved living situation.

“I’m a veteran myself and I’m able to talk to them sometimes about things maybe they don’t talk to other folks about,” said Alexander.

In the next few weeks Team Depot will be completing hundreds of service projects like this one in honors of Veterans Day.

“I love to be able to just sit and chat and see what their needs are and see what even a small difference we can make in their daily lives,” said Spoonholtz.

If you or someone you know is a veteran that would like to apply for this kind of help or to get involved, click here.