SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg restaurant is offering free meals Wednesday for law enforcement after a deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Austin Aldridge was “ambushed” Tuesday afternoon when responding to a domestic call on Chaffe Road.

In honor of Deputy Aldridge, Mama Sue’s are offering a free meal, Grab’n’Go of choice, cookie and a drink to any division of law enforcement who comes in on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to say the least. Everyone at Mama Sue’s stands in solidarity with our Law Enforcement Heroes. We understand the sacrifice and commitment you make for our safety. We can never thank you enough, but we will continue to try. It’s a hard day in the community but especially for our Brothers & Sisters in Blue.”

Mama Sue’s regular We Protect Wednesday Discount applies to additional purchases.