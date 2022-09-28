SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Representatives from local waste management providers in Spartanburg, Greenville and Greer said they expect to continue trash pickup as scheduled this week despite the severe weather that may impact the area.

Residents are asked to put trash cans out the night before pickup or on the day of collection to limit the potential of trash being scattered by high winds.

As of now, all three waste management organizations are planning to pick up as intended, and they don’t expect the winds to be significant enough to blow over trash cans.

If high winds become an issue for the trash can, cleanup crews will go out in advance of regularly scheduled waste pickups, said Jay Squires, public works director for Greer.