Locals gather for ‘Chanukah on Main’ menorah lighting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Over one hundred people gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday for the first night of Hanukkah.

Participants lighted the menorah during ‘Chanukah on Main’ as part of a celebration that included traditional foods, crafts and games as well as music and singing while the first candle was lit.

Organizers said that while the event commemorates the Hanukkah holiday, people of all faiths are welcome to join in on the celebrations.

“I feel like the message of Hanukah resonates with everyone, from all religions, all backgrounds,” said Rabbi Leibel Kesselman of Chabad Jewish of Greenville and the Upstate. “The message of Hanukkah is adding more light, more goodness, more kindness to this world. I think at this time, with all of the challenges people are facing, and all the struggles, I feel like people even connect with that message of love, of unity, of kindness even more. That’s what Hanukkah represents: togetherness and unity.”

If you missed Sunday’s event, there will be a ‘Chanukah on Ice’ celebration held Thursday, December 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information on that event, click here.