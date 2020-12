GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – People gathered to purchase seasonal products from local vendors at the Greenville State Farmers Market on Saturday.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the markets location on Rutherford Road in Greenville.

Market goers shopped for wreaths, trees, and other Christmas products from local vendors as well as seasonal fruits, vegetables and other foods.

The market will also take place next Saturday, December 19.