Locals participate in ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Ride’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Motorcyclists from the Upstate joined together in a ride for breast cancer awareness on Sunday.

The ride began at Harley-Davidson of Greenville. The participants were encouraged to wear pink, or deck out their motorcycles in pink to show their support.

“This is something that hits someone in every family, whether it is breast cancer or any other type of cancer,” said Chesley Campbell, Marketing Director of Harley-Davidson of Greenville. “So we want to step out and show that this community also supports those that have gone through it. And their families go through it as well; it’s not just once person who goes through it, it’s a whole community.”

Proceeds from the ride went towards the Cancer Society of Greenville County.