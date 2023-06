Emergency crews have been called to a truck carrying heavy logs which has rolled over and spilled its contents onto a highway.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been called to a truck carrying heavy logs which has rolled over and spilled its contents onto a highway.

Shortly before 2 p.m. a log truck rolled over near the intersection of Highways 295 and 176 in Spartanburg County, spilling logs and other debris across both sides of the highway.

While crews are responding to the scene, both sides of the highway are shut down.

This is a developing story. We will update when we have more information.