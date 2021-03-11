Long-awaited festival returning to Laurens County

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- After months of silence, some life is coming back to Laurens County.

The Finally Friday festival is returning to town starting March 19.

For Khristie Finley, she says her store in downtown Laurens is one of the biggest investments of her life.

“I took a leap of faith,” Finley said.

She wanted to meet a need in Laurens, “We had two places, two gift shops in town close, and there was nowhere for people to shop.”

Opening in April of 2019, Finley says this past year has been a journey.

“Here we are, survived a pandemic,” Finley said.

She added owning a store in Covid-19 is already a struggle, “We learned to adapt to things we never thought we would. We have offered curbside service. We’ve done what we needed to do to prosper.”

However, when Laurens County announced they were putting one of the biggest money makers for local businesses, called “The Finally Friday Festival,” on pause, Finley was crushed.

“Oh we were heartbroken. I love events and I think our town as a whole loves events,” Finley said.

Recently, good news came to town when the county announced they’re bringing the festival back.

“All last year I meant that’s what our businesses were dying for, they wanted to have an event again, that’s what they constantly said,” said Executive Director of Main Street Jonathan Irick.

News that Finely said lifted her spirits.

She said, “When they finally said that we were going to start this year and try to limit the number of people to begin with, we were happy to hear that, just anything to get a little life going and kind of back to normal.”

The festival will be held every second Friday after the month of March.

The city’s next big event, “The sip and stroll” will be held in April.

You can buy tickets here.