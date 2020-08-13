Long road to recovery for SC’s tourism industry

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- One of the industries hit the hardest by covid-19 is the tourism industry, which includes attractions we love, restaurants and hotels we like to frequent on the coast and our state parks.

When the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, the tourism industry took a hit immediately. 5 months later and the industry is still trying to bounce back.

“When the year first started those first 2 months we were looking at a record year in 2020 and then the pandemic hit,” said Duane Parrish ,the director of the SC Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

When the pandemic hit, hundreds of hotels closed and many businesses along the coast shut their doors. By the end of April, just 1 month after the first cases of COVID-19 in SC, hotel occupancy dropped from 80% to 20%.

Parrish continued, “As our industry goes, when hotels go, so does everyone else. So does restaurants, attractions. So does golf courses. So does retail.”

Since then there’s been some improvement. Hotel occupancy surpassed 50% in early July, but there are still obstacles in the way of recovery. Childcare is needed for workers and liability protections are essential.

“In terms of the corporate traveler, they are not going to come back out in full force unless there’s a vaccine or liability protection because companies are not going to promote travel and an employee contract the virus,” added Parrish.

The director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism told lawmakers Wednesday, unemployment is the biggest problem.

The department is asking is for $40 million to increase marketing and attract the visitors needed for businesses to reopen.

“Nothing will get us back open faster than putting heads in the beds. There’s still 2/3 of people that are willing to take a trip it’s critical that we get those people in South Carolina. Not Georgia. Not Florida.”

Because of COVID-19, the state’s tourism revenue is expected to be cut in half.

The tourism revenue usually generates $24 billion for the state and employs more than 200,000 people.