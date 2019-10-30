Long-serving Spartanburg Co. deputy awarded with 2019 Solicitor’s Award

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One of the longest-serving deputies in Spartanburg County was awarded with the 2019 Solicitor’s Award for Law Enforcement Excellence during a ceremony Tuesday.

The award was given to Master Deputy Larry Powers at Solicitor Barry Barnette’s Annual Spartanburg County Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner.

Powers is a 45-year law enforcement veteran, starting his career with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in 1974. Powers also spent 29 years as Warden of the county’s detention center.

“Larry is an exemplary deputy with awesome work ethic,” said Barnette. “He is a great resource for prosecutors during pre-trial preparations and he has a mountain of experience to share with fellow deputies.”

Powers was also given a prize package consisting of a two-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn in Spartanburg, a $100 gift certificate to the Heirloom restaurant, and a BMW to drive for a weekend.

This is the 18th year for the dinner which was held Tuesday evening at Cleveland Park in Spartanburg,