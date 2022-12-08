ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call at 11:19 p.m. to Richard Shirley’s house where he was found in cardiac arrest.

EMS personnel initiated reuse effects on Shirley and he was taken to the hospital where he died Thursday morning.

Shirley’s biography on Andeson County’s website said he “devoted his entire career to serving the people of Anderson County.

Shirley was appointed to Clerk of Court in 2010. He then won re-election in 2012 ,2016 and 2020.

Prior to that, Shirley served as mayor from July 1, 1998 to June 30, 2006.