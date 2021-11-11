Longtime Upstate dinner theater reopens after closing during the pandemic

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Cafe and Then Some, an Upstate dinner theater, has open its curtains after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the show for nearly two years.

The nearly 40 years old business, closed its doors back in March of 2020, and reopened Thursday night.

“It has certainly been a treat to not work, because we’ve been doing this for a long long time, and its really been nice to have a break. However, it has been challenging financially obviously to stay close that long,” said Susan Lay Smith, Owner, of Café and Then Some.

“I mean, everybody had a hard time,” said Patrick Long, Chef at Cafe and Then Some. “It really aren’t words to describe it because we all went through it the last year and a half, and now to finally be able to be open, it’s something else.”

“You do it for a long long time, then you’re kind of lost without that, and now it feels like things are back the way they’re supposed to be,” Smith said.

One staff member said he was in between jobs while the establishment was closed.

“I am so happy to be back at work. It’s been a long year. Like I’ve been out of work for quite a while, having to fill in with different types of jobs and what not, doing odd jobs, in order to fill the gap, take care of the family,” said Ben LLoyd, Cafe and Then Some. “Every week, trying to find somewhere to be, putting in applications in different places, not hearing anything back. It’s been pretty frustrating,” LLoyd said.

Right now, the comedy dinner theater is showing an act called, “COVID the Musical”. The show highlights the entire pandemic in a funny way.

“So we go back to before the pandemic started and in a satirical way, identify the beginning and then we go to people who were on the cruise ship and then we go back to people who were in Greenville, trying to hoard toilet paper, which was kind of an early thing,” Smith said. “Then we go to some political stuff that has surfaced as a result, and then it ends at Christmas time,” she said.

Staff at the establishment hope by laughing, it will help people during the pandemic.

“People’s lives are changed forever, as a result of it. I know it’s a serious thing, but on the other hand, we’ve all survived to this point, and you have to find a way to put a twist on it, so folks can find some humor,” Smith said. “I hope it gives some kind of hope or at least an acknowledgement of the fact that they’ve been through a hard time and hopefully we’re on the back side of it and things are better, people can smile more readily and confidently,” Smith added.

COVID the Musical will run from now until the end of January, with the show on stage, from Thursday to Saturday. Click here to see showtimes and pricing.