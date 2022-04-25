GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Right Honorable Lord Lyon Kind of Arms will be attending May’s Greenville Scottish Games to offer a special presentation.

The Games, and Gallabre celebration, will begin on Friday, May 27 for the region’s largest Scottish heritage event. It will conclude on Saturday, May 28.

“The Lord Lyon will be presenting the Letters Patent recording a Grant of Arms awarded to the Greenville Scottish Games under the Scottish Royal Prerogative,” the Greenville Scottish Games said in a release. “This new Grant of Arms features the Lion Rampant holding a Thistle along with the colors of the SC state flag and the Scottish Saltire.”

The Lord Lyon is an official primarily responsible for regulating heraldry in Scotland, and serving as a judge of the Court of the Lord Lyon. It’s the oldest heraldic court in the world, dating back to the 1300s.

“This is an extremely high honor for us and the Greenville community at large,” said Greenville Scottish Games spokesman Jay Spivey. “The legacy left to us resonates throughout the Upstate in our place names, our attitude toward family, our sense of humor, and our love of country.”

Lord Lyon King of Arms

The event, which was founded in 2005, will kick off with the Great Scot! parade on Main Street in downtown Greenville on May 27 at 6 p.m with the main event taking place on the Furman University campus May 28.

For more information, you can visit the event website here.