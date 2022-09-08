UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he picked the $3 Bingo Squared ticket.

“I don’t normally buy $3 tickets,” he told lottery officials.

Officials said the winner plans to purchase a home with the lottery prize.

The odds of winning the top prize in the $3 scratch-off game are 1 in 528,000.