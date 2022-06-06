SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man said he’s closer to retirement following a $300,000 lottery win.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man was on his way to work when he stopped at the VIMLA convenience store on Asheville Highway to get a drink and a lottery ticket.

The man told lottery officials he scratched the Money Bag Bonus ticket in his car in the parking lot before going back inside to verify his win.

“I still went to work that day and the next day too,” he told lottery officials. “It’s not enough to retire.”

The odds of winning $300,000 on the Money Bag Bonus game are 1 in 900,000. There are five top prizes left in that game.