CAMPOBELLO, SC (WSPA) – A $3 scratch ticket purchase at a Campobello convenience store ended with a new car for one Upstate man.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky player stopped at the Briar Patch on Asheville Highway in Campobello to buy a drink. He then decided to buy a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket.

After initially thinking he won $10, a recount of his ticket revealed that he had actually won the $100,000 grand prize.

“It was just luck,” the winner told lottery officials. “It feels good.”

The store got a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket. Five more top prizes remain for the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game.