ANDERSON, S.C. – The Anderson County Coroner’s office is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of one person on Gardenia Court.

Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from multiple stations in Anderson County, got a glimpse of the intense scene.

“There was heavy smoke coming out of the house and flames and a lot of black smoke,” Jimmy Sutherland, Anderson County Fire Department Chief said. “That indicates that you got heavy fire, and it was blowing up the one side they could see it pretty good.”

A blaze that took firefighters around 20 minutes to get under control, “They entered the residents to extinguish the fire they did find one victim inside and did get them out, like I said it was pretty hot fire.”

That victim’s name is Tessa Danielle Blais. The Anderson County Coroners’ Office suspects her cause of death was smoke inhalation. An unimaginable loss for those who knew Blais.

“I got a call about 3:30 in the morning saying that Tessa Blais is deceased, and she died in the fire at that apartment that we both rent,” Blais’s boyfriend, Lloid Williams Shanks said. “She’s the sweetest thing in the world, man- I don’t know, like I said we have only been together for 4 months man and anybody that meets her would tell you, anyone that has met her will tell you how sweet of a person she is, she is just gold.”

With what’s left of her home now in shambles, her loved ones are searching through the rubble for any memory they can salvage.

“Maybe I will be able to salvage a t-shirt of hers or something I can have a memory or I got a couple of pictures of- just little things you know what I mean like little notebooks that she scribbled in things like that just little memories there is nothing in particular because everything is a total loss,” Shanks said.

Chief Sutherland said the cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Sunday, no official cause has been determined, however, he added there is evidence that points toward an electrical fire.

Sutherland said investigators do not believe there was a working smoke detector present in the home. If you are in need of one, the Anderson County Fire Department offers residents free smoke detectors and installation.

All you have to do is call their number (864) 260-4016.