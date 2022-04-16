SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was reported missing has been found dead in Spartanburg County.

Officials said 29-year-old Franklin Hines, also known as Solo, was found near Cross Anchor Road in Woodruff.

7NEWS spoke with loved ones who said they’re still in shock.

“I love my dad a lot and I miss him so much,” said Shamarion Hines.

Loved ones said Solo had two sons. One of them is 9-year-old Sharmarion Hines. He said he’s been hurting since he found out his dad passed away.

“I’m feeling really sad and I love my dad even though he not here with me, but my uncle told me that even though he not here, he’s still in my heart,” said Shamarion.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Hines had been missing since Sunday. They said his body was found on Wednesday, around 7:50 p.m.

Loved ones 7NEWS spoke with reminisce on memories and reflect on the many things they’re going to miss.

“When I was little I used to take pencils and pots and pans and bang on it in his room,” said Shamarion.

“He was so goofy, he was always goofy and playful. He just lit up the whole world,” said Jenita Anderson.

Jenita Anderson said she and Solo have been dating for 6 years.

“I’m in shock still,” she said.

She said even though he’s gone, she can still feel his presence.

“He was with me all day yesterday,” she said.

Anderson said what’s been helping her get through the pain is replaying old messages Solo left for her.

“I have messages from him on my phone telling me to be strong, I got this,” said Anderson.

She said she knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up to her house this past Sunday morning.

“I didn’t hear from him and right then, I knew, he’s missing. He’s nowhere hiding, he’s nowhere but missing right now,” she said.

She said she put up missing posters everywhere for him and was heartbroken when she learned he was found.

“When I got that phone call, I had just, just pulled into my driveway. Like literally just pulled in there and all I could do was scream and holler at the top of my lungs. That’s all I did, was cry, cry, cry. That’s all I could do, was cry,” she said.

Now, his family is left wanting an answer.

“We need justice for my dad,” said Shamarion.

The sheriff’s office said this is still an active investigation and the coroner’s office said Hines cause of death cannot be released yet, in order to not jeopardize the investigation.